UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Heritage Insurance worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HRTG shares. ValuEngine raised Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 54,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $122.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 3.58%. Research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

