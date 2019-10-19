UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of OraSure Technologies worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 34.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 107.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 408,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,033. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $523.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $38.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

