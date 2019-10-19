UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in New Media Investment Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 441.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group in the second quarter worth $107,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group in the second quarter worth $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Media Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in New Media Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $160,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Media Investment Group news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $421,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Reed purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,195,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,229.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

New Media Investment Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. 1,314,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,313. The company has a market cap of $532.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $404.39 million for the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 2.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

