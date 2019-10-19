UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.27. 303,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,437. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $104.25.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

