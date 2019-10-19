UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 13,385 Shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 50.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in C&J Energy Services were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C&J Energy Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,368,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,359,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in C&J Energy Services by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,001,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after buying an additional 508,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in C&J Energy Services by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after buying an additional 1,051,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in C&J Energy Services by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,141,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 503,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in C&J Energy Services by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 100,908 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. C&J Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:CJ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 629,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,181. C&J Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $578.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $501.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.43 million. C&J Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C&J Energy Services Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

