TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $60.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Sidoti started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 7,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,082,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 50,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $2,421,096.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,950. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TTEC by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.75. 86,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,852. TTEC has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. TTEC had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $392.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

