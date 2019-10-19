TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, GMP Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $44.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Md Phd Marinello purchased 5,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,161 shares in the company, valued at $692,823.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $57,422. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

