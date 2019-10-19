TrueDeck Reaches Market Capitalization of $137,524.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $137,524.00 and approximately $20,977.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00228290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.01127169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029474 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089403 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

