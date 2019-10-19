Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBOX. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price (down from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 153.83 ($2.01).

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 151 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.50. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 156.60 ($2.05).

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) by GBX (0.09) ($0.00). Analysts anticipate that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 745.9999483 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Aubrey Adams acquired 36,957 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £52,848.51 ($69,055.94).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

