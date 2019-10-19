Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

TRIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

TRIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 329,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,284. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

