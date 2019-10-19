Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

