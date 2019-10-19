TransferCoin Achieves Market Cap of $25,439.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. TransferCoin has a market cap of $25,439.00 and approximately $204.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012906 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,108,401 coins. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

