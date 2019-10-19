Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

LON TOWN opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.39 million and a PE ratio of -8.60. Town Centre Securities has a one year low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 262 ($3.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 187.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 200.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Town Centre Securities’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a yield of 4.66%. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

