Towerview LLC Increases Position in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)

Towerview LLC increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education comprises about 2.9% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned about 3.05% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNED. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 175,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 2,204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 243,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 233,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

BNED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other news, EVP Kanuj Malhotra sold 21,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Also, CFO Master Fund Lp Outerbridge bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,713,757 shares of company stock worth $5,437,794. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BNED traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 409,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $171.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.17. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

