Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Tower Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.34.

Shares of TSEM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $22.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $306.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.15 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 612,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,610,000. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

