Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.50 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.59.

Shares of TOU traded down C$0.64 on Friday, reaching C$11.36. 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.33. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$10.45 and a 12 month high of C$22.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$486.39 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.37%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 3,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,026,800. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,524,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$126,291,960. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $607,953.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

