Totally Hip Technologies (CVE:THP) Shares Down 10.7%

Totally Hip Technologies Inc (CVE:THP)’s share price was down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.17 million and a PE ratio of -15.63.

Totally Hip Technologies Company Profile (CVE:THP)

Totally Hip Technologies Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the development of convergent media technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

