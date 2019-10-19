TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$123.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on X. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TMX Group from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TMX Group from C$106.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$117.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$116.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$68.87 and a 12 month high of C$120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$204.40 million. Analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.1199993 earnings per share for the current year.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

