TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$123.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on X. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TMX Group from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TMX Group from C$106.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$117.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$116.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$68.87 and a 12 month high of C$120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.
Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.