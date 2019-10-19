TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. United Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,558,955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after purchasing an additional 132,858 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 77.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 48,410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.