TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSU. Barclays upgraded TIM Participacoes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised TIM Participacoes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TIM Participacoes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. New Street Research raised TIM Participacoes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

TSU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 506,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,594. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. TIM Participacoes has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that TIM Participacoes will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,717,000 after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,391,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 71,716 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,765,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 888.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

