THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut THK CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

THKLY opened at $13.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. THK CO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $13.71.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

