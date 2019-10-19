Thingschain Price Hits $0.0000 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Thingschain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a total market cap of $58,059.00 and $19,035.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00034739 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00088998 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 84.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001146 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00116654 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,022.39 or 1.00609410 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003407 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

