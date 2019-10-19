Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.27.

NYSE TMO opened at $281.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

