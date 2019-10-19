The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $727.94

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $727.94 and traded as low as $691.40. The Sage Group shares last traded at $700.20, with a volume of 1,725,408 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGE. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 657.50 ($8.59).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 684.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 728.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Jonathan Bewes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.89) per share, with a total value of £68,000 ($88,854.04).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

