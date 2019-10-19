The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Rubicon Project, Inc. is a global technology company that focuses to automate the buying and selling of advertising. The Company’s Advertising Automation Cloud is a scalable software platform that powers and optimizes a marketplace for the real time trading of digital advertising between buyers and sellers. Its advertising automation cloud incorporates machine-learning algorithms, data processing, high volume storage, detailed analytics capabilities, and a distributed infrastructure. The Rubicon Project, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

RUBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on The Rubicon Project and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded The Rubicon Project from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of RUBI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. 397,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,443. The Rubicon Project has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. On average, analysts predict that The Rubicon Project will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $115,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,234,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,682.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 33,485 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $334,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 106,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,985 shares of company stock valued at $674,475. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

