The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,906 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GEO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.47. 853,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,170. The GEO Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $29,451.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Evans sold 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $60,516.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,889.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,131 shares of company stock worth $227,888 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GEO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The GEO Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

