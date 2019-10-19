The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) to announce sales of $8.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.75 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $7.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $36.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.02 billion to $37.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.03 billion to $39.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.78. 17,686,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,813,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,051.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

