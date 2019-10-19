Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.74. Textron also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Shares of TXT opened at $46.01 on Friday. Textron has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Textron will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.89.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.