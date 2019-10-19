Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.42.

TPX opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $30,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,175.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $497,961.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,844. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

