Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 179.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIV. Barclays cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

VIV stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. Telefonica Brasil has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

