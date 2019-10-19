Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded to Buy at Charter Equity

Charter Equity upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERIC. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Santander lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.07.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,460,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,899. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $57.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 578.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

