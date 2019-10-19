Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,384,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,405,605,000 after buying an additional 694,444 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at about $616,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 28.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,573,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,443,000 after buying an additional 2,594,158 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,159,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,736,000 after buying an additional 119,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 94.4% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,506,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,974,000 after buying an additional 3,645,514 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.46. 860,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,049. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.568 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.17%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.