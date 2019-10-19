Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Trading Up 7.7%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.63, approximately 2,305,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,659,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura cut shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after acquiring an additional 487,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 1,095.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,412,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,622 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 233,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 895,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 266,544 shares during the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

