Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TGB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $14,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 10.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 751,444 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,889 shares during the period.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

