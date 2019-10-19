Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $131.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Buckingham Research from $117.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.87.

TGT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.81. 2,946,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.06. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Target has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $113.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $878,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total value of $1,417,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Target by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after purchasing an additional 53,035 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $4,275,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $2,042,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 3.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

