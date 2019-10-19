Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) PT Set at $20.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.55.

TGE opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. Tallgrass Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 124,475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,063,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043,223 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 23,652,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,670 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,613,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,280,000 after acquiring an additional 294,468 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,659,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,040,000 after acquiring an additional 381,512 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

