Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 99.67 ($1.30).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Talktalk Telecom Group alerts:

TALK traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 113 ($1.48). 2,382,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. Talktalk Telecom Group has a one year low of GBX 91.65 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 136.30 ($1.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 40.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.68.

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120,000 ($4,076,832.61).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.