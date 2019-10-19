Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.16 ($19.95).

ETR TTK traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €11.42 ($13.28). The company had a trading volume of 94,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €11.92 and a 200 day moving average of €12.94. Takkt has a 1-year low of €10.70 ($12.44) and a 1-year high of €16.18 ($18.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.27 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

