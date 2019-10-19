TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 568,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,956 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $71,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1,012.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,953 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at $102,177,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,656,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,602,000 after acquiring an additional 467,758 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at $53,070,000. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at $46,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.26.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $2,603,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $122.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.75. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.