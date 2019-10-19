Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

