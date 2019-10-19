Swing (SWING) Trading Up 15.6% This Week

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Swing coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Swing has a total market cap of $77,539.00 and $274.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swing has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,381,720 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

