Susquehanna Bancshares Initiates Coverage on Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $19.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIAV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,374. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.06. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $15.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.18 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $303,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $650,444.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $161,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,465.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $625,059 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 88.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 90,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

