SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 126.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of SurModics worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurModics during the second quarter worth $6,982,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SurModics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 927,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 121,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SurModics by 596.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 85,592 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SurModics by 153.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 79,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SurModics by 1,185.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other SurModics news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,741,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $876,390 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SurModics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ SRDX traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,368. SurModics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $68.84. The company has a market cap of $604.76 million, a PE ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. SurModics had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

