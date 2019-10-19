Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Invests $431,000 in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,654 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.17. The company had a trading volume of 467,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $167.01 and a 12 month high of $220.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.97. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.49.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.21.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total value of $537,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.