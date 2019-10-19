Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Has $753,000 Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Coherent were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coherent by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Coherent by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 5.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Coherent from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.74. The company had a trading volume of 219,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.95. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $173.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $339.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.61 million. Coherent had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.