SunTrust Banks Weighs in on QEP Resources Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for QEP Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QEP. Raymond James downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Shares of QEP stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $699.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director David A. Trice acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Trice acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $228,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,450. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

