SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. SunTrust Banks makes up about 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,327,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 18,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus set a $81.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

