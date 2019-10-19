Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,119 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,715 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,621,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,906,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,021 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 764.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,562,000 after acquiring an additional 907,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.64. 1,155,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average is $127.01. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares in the company, valued at $37,733,793.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.60.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

