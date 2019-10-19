Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.83 Million Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.20% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. 43,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,893. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

