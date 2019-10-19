Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $62,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 28.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 20.0% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 301.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.30.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.62. 664,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,149. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.12. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $105.26. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $530,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,801 shares of company stock worth $1,158,532. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

